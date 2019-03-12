Parliament to vote on Second Reading of Budget today

The voting on the Second Reading of Budget 2019 is scheduled to take place today (12).The Budget 2019 was presented to the Parliament on March 5th by Minister of Finance Mangala Samaraweera and the Second Reading Debate of the Budget 2019 commenced the following day. It had then continued for six consecutive days.

Accordingly, the voting for the second reading of the budget will be held today.The Third Reading of the Appropriation Bill or the Committee Stage Debate will commence tomorrow (13) and it is slated to continue until April 5th.

Commenting on the Budget 2019, Minister Mano Ganesan has stated that the United National Front (UNF) including the United National Party (UNP) and several other parties have decided to vote in favour.

He added that the Tamil National Alliance would also vote in favour of the budget.

Meanwhile, Parliamentarian Udaya Gammanpila has stated that the Joint Opposition has already taken a decision to vote against the budget.

The MPs of the United People’s Freedom Alliance would convene this morning to make a final decision in this regard, according to the parliamentarian.

It was reported that Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna also has decided to vote against the budget.