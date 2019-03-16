Powdered milk prices increased

The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) has granted approval to increase the price of imported milk powder from midnight yesterday

Accordingly, the price of one kilogram of imported milk powder has been increased by Rs.60 and 400 grams has been increased by Rs.25. The new price of one kilogram pack will be Rs. 920 and 400 grams will be Rs. 370. Earlier, it was Rs. 860 and Rs. 345 respectively.This is the first price increase took place under the formula adopted by the government on milk powder prices recently.