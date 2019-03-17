Pindapatha for historic Tripitaka event

‘Tripitakabhivandana’ Week declared to mark the occasion of initiating the process in order to declare the Theravada Tripitaka, the sacred scripture of Buddhists, as a World Heritage commences from today (16).The ‘Tripitakabhivandana’ Week has been declared from today (March 16) to March 23rd.

Yesterday, as the first day of it Pindapatha Alms giving were organized at the police divisional level. As the main programme of national level, the Pindapatha Alms giving organized by the Cinnamon Garden Police Station was held with the participation of 67 Buddhist monks.

The devotees gathered both sides of the road contributed for the Pindapatha and the Police officers including the IGP Pujith Jayasundara offered Dana for the Buddhist monks at the Vipassana Meditation Centre.On Sunday, March 17th, a programme is to be implemented to construct Sunday Damma Schools building in 226 temples selected for the children studying Dhamma education under the trees.

The National ceremony to announce the proposal made by Sri Lanka to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) to declare the Theravada Tripitaka as a World Heritage, with the assistance of all the Buddhist countries in the world, will be held under the patronage of Maha Sangha including the Maha Nayaka Theros of the Tri-Nikayas and with the participation of President Maithripala Sirisena at the Maha Maluwa (Great Terrace) of the premises of the Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic on March 23.