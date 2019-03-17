National Plan to combat Bribery and Corruption launched tomorrow

The National Action Plan for Combating Bribery and Corruption in Sri Lanka will be launched tomorrow (18) under the patronage of the President Maithripala Sirisena at the Shangri-La Hotel in Colombo.This national plan has been developed with the objective of creating a younger generation with good attitude, creating an efficient public and private sector, and creating a system for administering justice with equal distribution of justice and law to everyone.

The National Action Plan was prepared with the participation of all the institutions including the Commission to Investigate Allegation of Bribery or Corruption, the Presidential Secretariat and the Ministry of Public Administration and Home Affairs. The plan has received the cabinet approval.The Action Plan is premised on four strategies for combating bribery and corruption in Sri Lanka. They are namely, Prevention Measures, Value-based Education and Community Engagement, Institutional Strengthening of CIABOC and other Law Enforcement Agencies and Law and Policy Reforms.

Additionally, alongside the Action Plan, four Handbooks will be released in all three languages, exploring decisive factors which would shape the course of combating bribery and corruption in the nation.