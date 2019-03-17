Over 2100 Indian devotees attend Church Feast at Katchatheevu

The annual two-day festival at St. Anthony's Church in Sri Lanka's Katchatheevu island was held today in a grand scale and over 2100 Indian devotees attended the revered event in addition to 6,500 Sri Lankan devotees, according to the Sri Lanka Navy.

This year's feast marked the third of its kind conducted upon the completion of new church by the Sri Lanka Navy. As usual, Sri Lanka Navy assisted the Bishop of Jaffna Justin Gnanaprakasham and District Secretary-Jaffna for organizing this year's feast.The feast mass was conducted in both Tamil and Sinhala languages. The Tamil Mass was conducted by Revd. Father Joshep Lurduraj of India while Sinhala mass was conducted by Revd. Father Robinson Wijesinghe.

Sri Lanka Navy has rendered an immense service to pilgrims by providing meals and all infrastructure facilities, including electricity, installation of sanitary and drinking water facilities. Temporary jetties were made ready for people to secure their boats conveniently, and special SLN lifesaving teams and a medical team with a doctor were deployed to ensure the safety of the devotees attending the annual festival.

Catholic Clergy, Chief of Defense Staff Admiral Ravindra Wijegunaratne and Navy Commander Piyal de Silva and other navy personnel participated in the feast.