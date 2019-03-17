TRC gazetted under MoD; UL under Finance

The Telecommunications Regulation Commission (TRC) has been relisted under the Ministry of Defence, according to a Gazette notification issued by President Maithripala Sirisena last FridayNational carrier SriLankan Airlines and all its subsidiaries have been gazetted under the Ministry of Finance, headed by Minister Mangala Samaraweera.Sri Lanka Telecom PLC and its subsidiaries meanwhile have been listed under the Ministry of Telecommunications, Foreign Employment and Sport led by Minister Harin Fernando.The Ranmihithanna Tele Cinema Park has been brought under the Ministry of Construction and Cultural Affairs headed by Minister Sajith Premadasa.The Gazette was issued with effect from March 6.