Speaker Karu Jayasuriya to be honoured

The Mahanayaka of the Malwatte Chapter, Most Ven. Thibbatuwawe Sri Siddharta Sumangala Thera with the Supreme Council of Bhikkhus will bestow a special honour on Speaker Karu Jayasuriya at the Malwatta Maha Vihara Uposathagaraya at 3 p.m on Tuesday, March 19.

Earlier too, the honour Vishva Keerthishri Lanka Jana Ranjana and Saratha Darshi Janatha Nayaka was awarded to him by the Sri Lanka Ramanna Maha NikayaSpeaker Jayasuriya was also a recipient of the highest honour from Japan the ‘Rising Sun’ and Vishwa Saama and ‘Pride of Asia’ from India.

Earlier this month he was conferred the ‘Pride of Asia’ award by the Abdul Kalam Institute of Technological Sciences (AKITS), where the representatives of the Institute had said that it was an honour for them to present the award to an esteemed Sri Lankan citizen.