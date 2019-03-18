Two Australian Naval ships arrive at Trincomalee

The Commanding Officers of the ships Commander RP Motimor and Lieutenant Commander D. Mackdevitt called on Commander Eastern Naval Area, Rear Admiral Sumith Weerasinghe and held discussions on the matters of mutual interest. Mementoes were also exchanged to mark the importance of this occasion.
During their stay in the island the crew members of ships are expected to take part in a number of programmes including friendly sports activities organized by Sri Lanka Navy. On completion of their task, the ships are scheduled to set sail from Sri Lanka on 20th of this month.