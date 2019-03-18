Two Australian Naval ships arrive at Trincomalee

In view of initial survey of a drowned ship in the seas around Batticaloa during the 2nd World War, two war ships of Australian Navy which arrived in Sri Lanka on 11th March sailed to Trincomalee harbour today(17th March). Sri Lanka Navy welcomed the two ships in compliance with naval traditions on their arrival.

The Commanding Officers of the ships Commander RP Motimor and Lieutenant Commander D. Mackdevitt called on Commander Eastern Naval Area, Rear Admiral Sumith Weerasinghe and held discussions on the matters of mutual interest. Mementoes were also exchanged to mark the importance of this occasion.

During their stay in the island the crew members of ships are expected to take part in a number of programmes including friendly sports activities organized by Sri Lanka Navy. On completion of their task, the ships are scheduled to set sail from Sri Lanka on 20th of this month.