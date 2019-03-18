Navy undertakes religious programmes on‘Tripitakabhivandana’ Week

President , Maithripala Sirisena declared the Theravada Tripitaka as a National Heritage of Sri Lanka on 05th January. In parallel with that initiative, the Presidential Secretariat has announced the ‘Tripitakabhivandana’ Week from 16th to 23rd March, in the backdrop of the Tripitaka being recognized as a World Heritage by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

During this week, a number of religious programmes are scheduled to be held at all naval establishments, ships and craft, under the directives of Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Piyal De Silva and supervision of respective Area Commanders. Accordingly, arrangements have been made to conduct special religious programmes including ‘shabdha pooja’, ‘aloka pooja’ and flying the Buddhist Flag on naval premises. Further, ‘Tripitakabhivandana’ oath will be read on 22nd March.

As part of the series of religious events, a ‘Dharma Deshana’ and chanting of ‘Seth Pirith’ followed by alms giving coupled with ‘Pirikara’ offering to Maha Sangha were held under the patronage of Commander of the Navy, aboard A 521 vessel today (17th March).

Commanding Officers of vessels attached to the Western Naval Command, Commanding Officer of A 521, Commander Priyantha Fernando, senior officers and a large number of sailors were also present on this occasion.