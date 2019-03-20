I always believe in clean politics - Speaker

Speaker Karu Jayasuriya yesterday said when the time comes he would leave politics in the same manner he entered politics, with clean hands and a pure heart.Speaker Jayasuriya was speaking after the Malwatte Chapter of the Siam Nikaaya conferred on him the honorary title Sasana Keerthi Sri Deshabhimani, the highest honour that it awards to a lay person for his or her services to the Buddha Saasana and the country in general.

Speaking at the event held in Kandy, the Speaker went on to say from the outset of his political career his intention was to engage in clean politics without character assassination or conflict.Speaker Jayasuriya said he never lost his resolve to protect democracy, rights of the people, integrity in public service, Police and the Judicial Service despite threats and obstacles.

“I always stood against racism and religious extremism as well,” he added.The Speaker further said that he never used cut outs, banners or polythene during political campaigns barring his first election.

Jayasuriya went on to say during his political career he always closely followed the advise given by the Maha Sngha. He said there will be bigger challenges in the future in ensuring a peaceful and prosperous country for the future generation.Jayasuriya also highlighted the importance of protecting the environment.

While vowing that until his death he would protect the honour of the title which was bestowed on him Jayasuriya added in future too he would continue to fulfill his social, religious and national duties in the manner he did in the past.Most Ven.Thibbotuwawe Sri Siddhartha Sumangala Thera presented the Scroll conferring Speaker Jayasuriya with the honorary title Sasana Keerthi Sri Deshabhimani, the highest honour that the Malwatta Chapter of the Siam Nikaaya awards to a layperson for his or her services to the Buddha Saasana and the country in general.