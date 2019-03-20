March 20, 2019

    Political & Current Affairs

    ‘Bhu Abhimani, Haritha Harasara Pranama Ulela’ under President’s patronage

    March 20, 2019
    The ‘Bhu Abhimani, Haritha Harasara Pranama Ulela’ organized by the Geological Survey and Mines Bureau (GSMB) with the aim of creating eco-friendly country was held under the patronage of President Maithripala Sirisena at the Nelum Pokuna Theatre, Monday (18).


    During this event, the President presented felicitation awards to the officers in recognition of their great contribution for the protection of the environment.The President also unveiled the flag which was created to represent the identity of the Geological Survey and Mines Bureau.
    State Minister of Environment Ajith Mannaperuma, Secretary to the President Udaya.R.Senevirathne, Secretary of Mahaweli Development and Environment Anura Dissnanayake,Chairmen of Geological Survey and Mines Bureau Asela Iddawela, Director- General Dr.C.H.E.R.Siriwardhana and others were present in this event.

