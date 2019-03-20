March 20, 2019

tami sin youtube google twitter facebook

    Political & Current Affairs

    President to open ‘Methsiri Sevana’ , the Kidney Patients Relief Centre today

    March 20, 2019
    President to open ‘Methsiri Sevana’ , the Kidney Patients Relief Centre today

    President Maithripala Sirisena will vest in the public the ‘Methsiri Sevana’ , the Kidney Patients Relief Service, Welfare and Research Centre affiliated to the Anuradhapura General Hospital, today (20). The Centre was built at a cost of Rs.437 million utilizing the funds of the National Kidney Fund.


    The National Kidney Trust Fund established by President Maithripala Sirisena utilizing funds raised for his propaganda campaign during the period when he contested as the common candidate. It has become a strong fund with the assistance of local and foreign donors. Utilizing the finance of the Fund many projects have been implemented, including the welfare activities of kidney patients, providing facilities needed for treatments, providing contribution for the research activities implemented to the prevention of kidney disease and to provide clean drinking water facilities for vulnerable areas for kidney disease.
    Recently, the President vested the Kidney Patients Relief Service and Welfare Centre affiliated to the Kandy General Hospital with the public. The Kidney Patients Relief Service and Welfare Centre in Girandurukotte is being constructed at a cost of Rs 89 million will be handed over to the people soon.
    At present, 600 water purification systems have established in the areas vulnerable to kidney disease and the 600 th water purification system will be open in parallel to the declare opening of the ‘Methsiri Sevana’ at the Isurumuniya Raja Maha Viharaya.

     

    « ‘Bhu Abhimani, Haritha Harasara Pranama Ulela’ under President’s patronage
    back to top

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2