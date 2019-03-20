President to open ‘Methsiri Sevana’ , the Kidney Patients Relief Centre today



The National Kidney Trust Fund established by President Maithripala Sirisena utilizing funds raised for his propaganda campaign during the period when he contested as the common candidate. It has become a strong fund with the assistance of local and foreign donors. Utilizing the finance of the Fund many projects have been implemented, including the welfare activities of kidney patients, providing facilities needed for treatments, providing contribution for the research activities implemented to the prevention of kidney disease and to provide clean drinking water facilities for vulnerable areas for kidney disease.

Recently, the President vested the Kidney Patients Relief Service and Welfare Centre affiliated to the Kandy General Hospital with the public. The Kidney Patients Relief Service and Welfare Centre in Girandurukotte is being constructed at a cost of Rs 89 million will be handed over to the people soon.

At present, 600 water purification systems have established in the areas vulnerable to kidney disease and the 600 th water purification system will be open in parallel to the declare opening of the ‘Methsiri Sevana’ at the Isurumuniya Raja Maha Viharaya.