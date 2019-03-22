Many devotees worship sacred relics at n celebration of ‘Tripitakaabhiwandana Week’

The people island-wide have been given an opportunity to take part in relic worshiping and a large number of devotees have already made their way to the respective places where sacred relic expositions are held. The exposition of sacred relic to mark the ‘Tripitakaabhiwandana Week,’ got underway Wendsday morning (20) at the sacred premises of Medirigiriya Vatadage. People would be allowed to worship the relic which was brought to historical Medirigiriya Vatadage from Rajaguru Sri Subhuthi Maha Viharaya, Waskaduwa last evening.

Meanwhile on behalf of “Thripitabhiwandana week” a Datu exhibition was organized at Ehaliyagoda Thalawa Sri Vimalarama Vihara. The Agra Shrawaka Datu, sacred relics of two chief disciples of the Buddha, which was escorted from Maligakanda Maha Bohi Agra Shrawaka Vihara is exhibited for the worshipping of the public.In addition to that another exhibition of sacred relic was organized at the Manik Raja Maha Vihara in Hambantota while people would also be able to worship the sacred at Hendiyangala Piriven in Kurunegala as well as Devarajaarama Temple in Pannala, Dankotuwa.

Sri Saravagna Datu will be exhibited at the Manik Raja Maha Vihara of Hambanthota district on behalf of “Triptakabhiwandana week”.The public is allowed to worship Sri Saravagana datu at Hendiyagala Piriven of Kurunegala and Dewarajarama Vihara, Pannala.Meanwhile at the Mahawapi vihara of Ampara the people are allowed to worship Sarvagna Datu while the Kesha Datu escorted from the Chithagong Vihara of Bangaladesh will be exhibited there.Likewise allowing the public to worship Sri Sarvagna Datu within the same days is considered a rare event by most devotees after centauries.

Meanwhile the fifth day of Tripitakabhiwandana week today (20) which is the Madin full moon poya day a lot of special events were organized in a number of vihara island wide. The dhamma sermons which identifies the value of inheriting the Tripaitaka to the world which was safely secured by the bhikkus for centuries with their sheer contrition for more than 2500 years with sponsorship of the state is to be vested to the future generation and to the people of the world.

The “Janapathi Sadaham Yatra” dhamma sermon which conducted centering a main vihara every full moon poya day and the 48th Dhamma sabha of these sessions was held centering the Homagama ancient Vihara and the creator of Arya Nikaethana Bhikku Training Centre Ven.Mawarale Bhaddiya Thero was the chief preacher of the program.

At the sixth day of “Thripitakabhiwandana”which is tomorrow a number of programs of merits will be organized by the President’s office and all the governors at several places.