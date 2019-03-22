Closing ceremony of Puttalam “Stand together for the country” program today

The closing ceremony of “Ekata Sitimu” (Stand together for the country) will be held under the patronage of President Maithripala Sirisena at Puttalam district Shakthi sports stadium today(22).This will be the ulterior motive of “Stand together for the country” project is to make the special projects of the president and other national development projects conducted by different ministries and social welfare projects are to be conducted effectively and efficiently to reap more benefits to the rural people and at district level. The programs include, the drug prevention program conducted under the guidance of the President which is a national development project, the national program for protecting children, and national program for environmental conservation.

The first district project of the program started on last 18th from the Puttalam district and covering 16 divisional secretariats and all 332 Grama Nildhari domains of Puttalam district. Services were provided to give solutions to issues related to the education, health, and vocational issues by the different public services to the community.Thus, drug prevention programs, kidney diseases prevention programs, environmental conservation programs, and other special programs are being conducted at different places in the district.

Providing solutions to long term issues faced by the public, the program, “Stand together for the country” will be carried out, covering all districts of the country.Meanwhile simultaneously to the closing ceremony of the Puttalam district under the patronage of the President, opening the new urban council stadium of the district, opening the new municipal council, and opening the Smart Sri Lanka computer unit of the Puttalam district will be conducted by the President.