‘Build SL 2019’ exhibition today

Build SL 2019’ - the International Housing and Construction Exhibition organized by the Chamber of Construction Industry Sri Lanka for the 15th consecutive year will be opened at the BMICH today.This exhibition is solely dedicated to the housing and construction sector and attracts many stakeholders from seasoned industry professionals to students venturing into this industry and seeking more about the industry.

It has something for everyone whether they be householders wanting to purchase a time saving product or house builders looking for new alternatives and innovative products in the building industry, the organizers said..The manufacturers and suppliers would have the latest materials and building machinery available in Sri Lanka and this exhibition ground would be an ideal meeting place to be made aware of products, services to purchase such items.

The organizers have arranged for many bargains, up to 50% to be offered by the exhibitors and would not be available outside the exhibition premises.The German Chamber of Industry and Commerce has collaborated with the Chamber of Construction Industry Sri Lanka to host a special German Pavilion through their agencies in Sri Lanka, that will display a wide array of German products. There will also be on show Chinese, Indian and Pakistan products. Over 300 exhibitor stalls would be available for the convenience of shoppers. Lake House is the media sponsor of the event.