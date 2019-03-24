PM celebrates his 70th birthday today

Sri Lanka's Prime Minister and the leader of the ruling United National party Ranil Wickremesinghe will celebrate his 70th birthday today (24th March).PM Wickremesinghe was born on 24th March in 1949. He studied at Royal College, Colombo and entered the Faculty of Law at the University of Ceylon, Colombo campus. After graduation, he completed the law exams at the Sri Lanka Law College and took oaths as an advocate in 1972.