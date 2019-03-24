March 24, 2019

    CEB announces Power cut schedule

    The CEB states that intermittent power cuts in the morning and in the afternoon will be in effect until the current power crisis is resolved.A senior official noted that power cuts would be between 8.30am and 11.30am for three hours and in the evenings between 6.30 pm to 7.30 pm or from 7.30 pm to 8.30 pm for an hour.

    The CEB added that due to prevailing dry weather they are unable to supply the daily demand for electricity in the country.

