March 25, 2019

tami sin youtube google twitter facebook

    Political & Current Affairs

    2018 G.C.E O/L results to be released next Thursday Featured

    March 25, 2019
    2018 G.C.E O/L results to be released next Thursday

    According to the Commissioner General of Examinations Sanath Pujitha, the results of the G.C.E. Ordinary Level examination 2018 will be released next Thursday (28th).The 2018 Ordinary Level examination was held from December 03 - 12 at 4,661 exam centers island-wide while 656,641 candidates sat for the exam last year.

    Phase one of the paper marking was carried out from December 23 to January 01, 2019 at 84 schools selected as paper marking centers.The second phase commenced on January 08 and continued until January 17.

    « CEB announces Power cut schedule Daily power cuts imposed from today »
    back to top

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2