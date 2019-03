The Ceylon Electricity Board has imposed power outages for many areas around the island from today (25th) .Accordingly, 3-hour power outage will be in effect during daytime and 1-hours during the night under the following groups.

1.08.30 am to 11.30 am

2.11.30 am to 02.30 pm

3.02.30 pm to 05.30 pm

4.06.30 pm to 07.30 pm

5.07.30 pm to 08.30 pm

6.08.30 pm to 09.30 pm