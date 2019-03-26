Sri Lanka at the UNHRC session was firm on dismissal of war crimes, not taking action against the war heroes, not including international judges in a domestic inquiry and non-acceptance of Geneva imposed time tables, UPFA MP Dr Sarath Amunugama said.Dr Amunugama, who attended the UNHRC session in Geneva, told Parliament today that Sri Lanka changing its approach to the UNHRC this time made it clear in writing that Sri Lanka’s Constitution does not provide for international judges in the country’s judicial system.

Opening the Committee stage debate of the ‘Budget 2019’ in Parliament when the Expenditure Heads of Foreign Affairs Ministry and Tourism Development, Wildlife and Christian Religious Affairs Ministry were taken up, the MP said there is positive feedback within the country on the new approach to the UNHRC.He thanked President Maithripala Sirisena stating that the President’s intervention led to the change of strategies Sri Lanka followed at the UNHRC.