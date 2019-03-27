Prime Minister provides prosthetic limbs to the differently-abled

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, who turned 70 on March 24, celebrated his birthday on an austere note with the blessings of the Maha Sangha and clergy of other religions, as well as with the participation of journalists, artistes, friends, and a large number of supporters, at Temple Trees on March 25.

Prime Minister Wickremesinghe could not hold the celebrations on March 24 as he was preoccupied with two important development projects involving the laying of foundation stones for an oil refinery and a cement factory in the Hambantota district.

However, he spent the March 24 afternoon with a group of differently-abled individuals, by entertaining them at Temple Trees and distributing artificial limbs among them in the company of his wife, Dr. Maithree Wickremesinghe.

At the outset of the March 25 ceremony; the Maha Sangha, led by Ven. Pelpola Vipassi Thera, Ven. Ambangamuwe Gnanaloka Nayake Thera, and Theeniyawala Palitha Nayake Thera; chanted seth pirith and invoked blessings on the Prime Minister, followed by Hindu priests who invoked blessings on him and garlanded him. Thereafter, Rev. Fr. Quintus Fernando recited prayers as well.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe then offered atapirikara and pirikara to members of the Maha Sangha and offered mementos to other religious dignitaries.To mark Prime Minister Wickremesinghe’s birthday, the United National Art Circle’s Haritha Kala Foundation launched a Suwasetha Fund to assist artistes. The first flag in this connection, was pinned on the Prime Minister by Chairman of the Circle, Rex Kodippili; and the Prime Minister in turn, made the first cash donation to the fund.

A copy of a biography on the Prime Minister titled Ranil was also presented to Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe by its author, Deshapriya Nanayakkara, at the event.