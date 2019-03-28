No room for violation of Constitution and country’s independence

President Maithripala Sirisena yesterday stressed that he would not implement any decisions that would violate the country’s Constitution and independence at the whims and fancies of the international community or any other persons.

The President commenting on UN Human Rights Chief Michelle Bachelet’s proposal to set up a special commission with regard to the release of lands held by Security Forces in the North and East, said there is no need to appoint such commission.

He said the UN Human Rights Chief has made this proposal based on false information given by Non Governmental Organisations.“The Government is always prepared to admit what is right in the statements issued by the UNHRC. But it will never accept inaccurate information in such statements,” the President added, speaking at an event held at Meegahatenna in Kalutara yesterday.