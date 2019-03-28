No room for violation of Constitution and country’s independence

He said he will not accept the conduct of Sri Lanka’s ambassador in Geneva who co-sponsored the UNHRC resolution on Sri Lanka agreeing to review the situation in Sri Lanka after two years without informing the Foreign Affairs Ministry or the Foreign Secretary. “I will not endorse the conduct of the ambassador who had signed it without consulting the Foreign Ministry,” the President said.
“Wrong decisions taken by some quarters of the country have led to this incident. I see this as a betrayal of Security Forces, the Government and the people of the country.” The President stressed that he has the responsibility over the country’s foreign policy, international affairs and relations adding that the country’s delegation to the UNHRC was nominated without consulting him.
“I decided to change the delegation that was to represent Sri Lanka at the UNHRC after the incident that took place on February 25,” he noted. President Sirisena added that he gave instructions to Foreign Affairs Minister Tilak Marapana to deliver his speech at the UNHRC session to better reflect the stance and needs of the country.He stressed that no foreign force will be allowed to rule the country, though the country needs sound foreign relations.