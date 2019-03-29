State officers should help country tide over electricity crisis - PM

The Prime Minister requested the SLAS officers to take measures to use their own generators installed at state institutions for their needs until the national power generation situation returns to normal.He further pointed out the need for implementing a power management mechanism at every state organisation to reduce unnecessary power consumption.

Under this move, an officer responsible for power management will be appointed at ministerial and institutional level. The Prime Minister said that management is not a new concept to Sri Lanka since it has been identified that most advanced and systematic management systems had been practised from ancient times.

“This is proved when concerning King Nissankamalla’s Latha Mandapaya, which was used to gather his ministers. The Latha Mandapaya was the meeting place of the management board of the king,” the Prime Minister added. During ancient times, the management process was used in the sectors of water, agriculture, trade and revenue collection.