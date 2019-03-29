Ordinary Level top 10 ranks released

The Examinations Department released the top ten ranks of the GCE O/L examination results-2018 a short while ago.Accordingly, Nilakna Disiwari Warushavithana ranked first in the country from Visakha Vidyalaya, Colombo.

The three who achieved joint second places are -: G.S Savithi Hansadi from Visakha Vidyalaya - P.M. Sanjani Dileka Kumari from Rathnavali Balika Vidyalaya, Gampaha and K. K Mindi Rebeka from Sujatha Vidyalaya in Matara.

The third place went to L.A.G Harshila Lihinikaduarachchi from St.Joseph Girls' College - Kegalle.

The five students who achieved the fourth place were: S.M. Rathnayake from Devi Balika Vidyalaya, Sri Jayawardenepura - S.R.S. Yasanka Samarakoon and K.K.K Methnuka from Royal College Colombo 7 -S.A. Liyanage from Mahinda College, Galle - S.P.H.E. Samarasing Pathirana from Thakshila Madya Maha Vidyalaya, Horana.

The Commissioner said the department had decided to cancel the results of 1, 265 applicants who sat for the examination due to reports of several irregularities such as cheating by using high-tech equipment and violating examination rules and regulations. A total of 1, 315 such complaints were received.

“A total of 656, 984 applicants were received for the examination out of which 518, 184 sat it. A total of 71.66 per cent of students of those that sat the exam qualified for the GCE A/L. The total of students who have passed in mathematics was 64.11 per cent while a total of 9, 413 students had obtained ‘A’ passes for the subject,” the commissioner said.

Those applicants who desire a re-correction should submit their applications before April 12 to the Examinations Department. School applicants should submit their re-correction applications to the relevant school and private applicants should follow the paper advertisements for this purpose.

The results could be viewed and downloaded from the Department of Examinations website http://www.doenets.lk

For further information contact the School Examinations Organization Branch on 0112784202 / 0112784537/ 0113188350 / 0113140314. The emergency contact number is 1911.