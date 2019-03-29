New uniform for Police

President Maithripala Sirisena Thursday (Mar 28) said he will hold discussions with relevant authorities to introduce a more suitable uniform to replace the existing khaki uniform of police officers.The President said that in order to change the negative impression of the public in the Police, he would take initiatives to make internal changes in the Police service to make it a more respectable and reputed quality service and the change in the uniform is a part of the process.

Speaking at the opening of a new building at Kosgama Police Station yesterday afternoon, the President further said within the past few months after taking over the Police under his purview, he made a number of changes that needed to be done internally and to increase the quality of the department.

He expressed appreciation over the services rendered by the police, not only to secure the law and order in the country but also for environmental conservation and the development process.The President unveiled the plaque and inspected the new building. Inspector General of Police Mr. Pujith Jayasundara presented a memento to the President to mark the occasion.This building has been constructed at a cost of more than 33 million rupees and is composed of all the sections needed in a police station.