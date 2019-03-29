24-hour water cut in several areas

The Water Board announced that a 24-hour water cut will be imposed in several major cities in the Colombo District from 9.00 a.m. tomorrow (30).Accordingly the water supply to the following areas will be suspended:Colombo, Dehiwala-Mount Lavinia, Sri Jayawardenepura Kotte, Kaduwela Municipal Council area, Maharagama, Boralesgamuwa, Kolonnawa Urban Council, Kotikawatte-Mulleriyawa Pradeshiya Sabha, Ratmalana and Soysapura housing scheme. The water cut is being imposed due to a power cut and essential repairs.