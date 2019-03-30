Prime Minister visits Yovunpura 2019

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe posing with youths who had gathered for the five-day youth camp (Yovunpura) held at the NLDB farm at Weerawila yesterday. ‘Yovunpura’ is a leadership and outward bound training programme bringing together over 8,000 Sri Lankan and 100 young from overseas together.
Ports, Shipping and Southern Development Minister Sagala Ratnayake, Housing, Construction and Cultural Affairs Minister Sajith Premadasa and National Youth Services Council Chairman Eranda Weliange look on. The PM was also presented with a sketch of himself drawn by a youth at the camp.