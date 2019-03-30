March 30, 2019

tami sin youtube google twitter facebook

    Political & Current Affairs

    Prime Minister visits Yovunpura 2019 Featured

    March 30, 2019
    Prime Minister visits Yovunpura 2019

    Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe posing with youths who had gathered for the five-day youth camp (Yovunpura) held at the NLDB farm at Weerawila yesterday. ‘Yovunpura’ is a leadership and outward bound training programme bringing together over 8,000 Sri Lankan and 100 young from overseas together.

    Ports, Shipping and Southern Development Minister Sagala Ratnayake, Housing, Construction and Cultural Affairs Minister Sajith Premadasa and National Youth Services Council Chairman Eranda Weliange look on. The PM was also presented with a sketch of himself drawn by a youth at the camp.

    « 24-hour water cut in several areas Seven-member committee to supervise Dubai deportee probes »
    back to top

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2