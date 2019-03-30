Seven-member committee to supervise Dubai deportee probes



“Four individuals namely Anderson Fernandez, Amila Sampath, Anushka Kaushal alias Janga and Kanjipani Imran were interrogated upon arrival at the BIA. Fernandez was released as there are no court cases or crimes against his name. The other three have been placed under detention for further investigations,” he said.

Anushka Kaushal alias Janga is wanted by Matara Magistrate and has been evading court in relation to several crimes including homicide and shootings.“He has been sent to the Negombo Magistrate and will be produced before the Matara Magistrate on April 2. Amila Sampath is wanted in Rotumba and has been sent to the Morawaka Magistrate after which he will be produced before court on April 2.”

The Colombo Crimes Division has undertaken the case pertaining to Mohammad Najeem Mohammed Imran. “Since these individuals are connected to grave crimes and remain in the wanted list, the seven member committee headed by Senior DIG Ravi Seneviratne will coordinate, supervise and assist with legal matters pertaining to the arrested individuals,” he said.

Prior to the arrival of the four individuals on Thursday, Dubai authorities also deported Nadeemal Perera and a former prison officer Lalith Kumara on Wednesday (27). Both of them were interrogated upon arrival to the country. Lalith Kumara had been serving as a prison officer at Kalutara prior to his arrest in Dubai. The Prisons Department while launching a separate investigation on the matter, have also decided to dismiss Kumara from his position for leaving the country without prior approval. Kumara was produced before the Kalutara Magistrate’s Court on Thursday. The courts permitted the Colombo Crimes Division to detain him for further questioning.

The seven member committee appointed by IGP comprises of Traffic DIG Ajith Rohana, CID Director SSP Shani Abeysekera, SSP T.C.A Dhanapala of the Police Narcotics Bureau, SP Ruwan Gunasekara, SP Nishantha de Zoysa and SP K.D.U. Hemantha, acting Colombo Crimes Division Director.