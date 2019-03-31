President fulfilled responsibility towards the Sambudu Sasuna

The Anunayaka Thero further said that the President took steps to declare the Tripitaka as a National Heritage with the blessings of the Maha Sangha to take it to the practical level. He pointed out that our culture and literature evolved on the Theravada Tripitaka and President Sirisena making attempts to bring the Tripitaka to the practical level with the intention of preserving those cultural values.

The Anunayaka Thero said that the Maha Sangha of the country is extremely pleased regarding the process initiated by the President to declare the Tripitaka as a World Heritage.The Ven. Kotapitiye Rahula Anunayake Thera, made this comment during a special pooja presided over by the President yesterday (28th) afternoon to mark the commencement of constructing a new building complex of the Postgraduate Studies in Pali and Buddhist Studies Department of the University of Kelaniya.

The plaque was unveiled by the President to commence the construction of the new building complex. Later he inspected the building complex of the Postgraduate Department of Pali and Buddhist Studies.Three written Sinhala and English language literary works produced by the Postgraduate Institute of Pali and Buddhist Studies were presented to the President at this event.

Chancellor of University of Kelaniya and Chief Prelate of Vidyalankara Pirivena, Peliyagoda, Ven. Prof. Welimitiyawe Kusaladhamma Thero, Prime Minister Mr. Ranil Wickremesinghe, Minister Mr. Rauf Hakeem, University professors, lectures and local and international representatives also participated in this event.