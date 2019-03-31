SL appointed Vice Chair, Regional Committee ISA

Sri Lanka was appointed as the Vice Chair of the Asia Pacific Group of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) at the ISA Regional Consultations held in New Delhi this week.Sri Lanka was also appointed by consensus, as an additional member of the Standing Committee representing the Asia Pacific Region as well as an Observer of the Programing Committee of the ISA. With these key appointments Sri Lanka is now represented at all significant levels of the ISA that will lay the framework for the programing and implementation of the projects that will be initiated by the ISA.

The Regional Committees will be responsible and accountable to the Assembly and will provide a forum for regional coordination of views on matters related to the Assembly of the ISA. The Regional Committee will harmonise and aggregate demand for, inter alia, solar finance, solar technologies, innovation, research and development and capacity building.

With the appointment to the Vice Chair of the Asia Pacific Group Sri Lanka will play a key role in the Group in reviewing the scope of solar applications for regional member countries, through analytical mapping of solar applications. The Regional Committee will gather information regarding its needs and objectives; domestic measures and initiatives: objectives; domestic measures and initiatives taken or intended to be taken to achieve these objectives; to identify obstacles along the value chain and dissemination process.

The Committee will also ensure maximum scale effect of the programs, participation of the largest possible number of members and mobilising targets giving access to the aggregate effect of the programs and other activities under the ISA.In particular, in terms of deployment of solar energy, performance, reliability, as well as cost and scale of finance.

Moreover, it will identify strategies for mobilisation of financial resources for the program and project related activities with the support and assistance of the Secretariat.Through these appointments Sri Lanka will further its commitments towards the objectives of the Paris Declaration on the ISA of November 30, 2015 which stressed the shared ambition to undertake joint efforts to reduce the cost of finance and the cost of technology and to mobilise more than US $ 1000 billion investments required by 2030 for massive deployment of solar energy paving the way for future technologies. Sri Lanka signed the Framework Agreement of the ISA on January 31, 2018, and ratified it on February 5, 2018 and became a founding member of the ISA.