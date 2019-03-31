Sajith to be honoured by Malwatte Chapter today

The Malwatte Chapter of Siyam Sect will confer UNP Deputy Leader and Housing, Construction and Cultural Affairs Minister Sajith Premadasa with a honorary title of the Sasana Deepana Abhimani Sri Lanka Janaranjana at the Malwattu Maha Viharaya tomorrow in recognition of his enormous service to the nation and the Buddha Sasana. The Vinsath Wargika Karaka Sangha Sabha of the Malwatte Chapter headed by Mahanayake Most Ven. Thibbotuwawe Sri Sidhartha Sumangala Thera has unanimously decided to confer Minister Sajith Premadasa with this honorary title.

The ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. tomorrow at the Mangala Uposithagaraya of the Malwatte Chapter under the patronage of the Mahanayake Thera of the Malwatte Chapter with the members of the Karaka Maha Sangha Sabha.

President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe are also expected to participate at this ceremony.