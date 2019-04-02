April 02, 2019

    Political & Current Affairs

    April 15 declared a holiday

    April 15 was declared as a Government Holiday by Home Affairs Minister Vajira Abeywardena. The decision had been taken as the Sinhala and Tamil New Year celebrations fall on April 13 and 14 falling on the weekend this year.

