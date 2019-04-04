Government declares April 5 as ‘National Cinema Day’

The government has declared April 5 as ‘National Cinema Day’ as a tribute to late Veteran film director Dr. Lester James Peiris.Addressing the media yesterday at his Ministry, Housing, Construction and Cultural Affairs Minister Sajith Premadasa said that the Ministry has decided to declare a National Cinema Day to mark the 100 year birth anniversary of Dr. James Peris.

Starting from this year, Sri Lankans will be celebrated April 5 every year as ‘National Cinema Day’, said the Minister.The extra ordinary gazette notification of declaring ‘National Cinema Day’ has already issued and the first ever cinema day celebrations will be held at National Film Corporation premises tomorrow.