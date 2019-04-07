IGP to enforce the law against loud vehicle horns

The government has taken steps to introduce stern laws to control sound pollution by loud vehicle horns and the Inspector General of Police Pujith Jayasundera has been instructed to carry out raids on vehicles with noisy sound patterns.These instructions were issued during a meeting held with Defense Secretary Hemasiri Fernando on the instructions of President Maithripala Sirisena Friday (Apr 05).

Both short and long term plans to control noise pollution which is a part of environmental pollution and to develop a disciplined country in the future were discussed at the meeting.During the meeting, the Motor Traffic Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Ajith Rohana was instructed to inform all police stations in the country to implement the necessary laws against the violation of traffic laws and horns which produce sound at more than the 150 decibels.

In addition, declaring a 'Silent Day' with the cooperation of school students, bus drivers and passengers was also discussed at the meeting.Private Bus Owners Associations' and other related institutions which participated in the meeting had expresed agreement to implement these laws.

'Protect Sri Lanka' Chairman Ven. Pahiyangala Ananda Thera and representatives of 22 institutions including the Central Environmental Authority, Road Passenger Transport Authority and the National Transport Commission participated in the meeting.