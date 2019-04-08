Second stage in Batticaloa from today

The national programme will provide services on the Gramashakthi programme, Small Scale Agriculture Assistant project, National Programme on Food Production, National Drug Prevention programme, Save the Children programme, welfare of War Heroes, chronic disease and kidney disease prevention programme, Dengue prevention, National Environmental Conservation, social welfare, land title-deeds, obtaining national identity cards, rehabilitation and clean drinking water supply during the next five days.
The Batticaloa District Secretariat will submit a progress report on the programme to President Maithripala Sirisena at the ceremonial conclusion of the programme on April 12 which will be held at Weber Stadium, Batticaloa.
Meanwhile, Batticaloa Government Agent M. Uthayakumar at a press briefing held at the District Secretariat yesterday stated that 197 projects are to be implemented in 14 Divisional Secretariat Divisions in the Batticaloa district as a part of this programme which will benefit nearly 173,000 families in the area. Uthayakumar further said that President Maithripala Sirisena will hand over deeds to 100 families, fishing equipment, Rana Viru Houses, provide assistance to selected elderly and differently abled persons and launch the Smart Sri Lanka programme at the concluding ceremony. Large crowds are expected to participate.
The Ekata Sitimu national programme was launched in parallel with the 71st National Day under the patronage of President Maithripala Sirisena on February 12, 2019.