Police to crackdown on ‘noisy’ vehicles

The Police will take stern action against vehicles with blaring horns which produce a sound of more than 105 decibels causing sound pollution. Defence Ministry Secretary Hemasiri Fernando has instructed IGP Pujith Jayasundara to take necessary action in this regard. The IGP has been instructed by the Defence Secretary on the directions of President Maithripala Sirisena at a meeting held at the Ministry on Friday.

Accordingly, DIG (Traffic) Ajith Rohana will inform all Police stations throughout the country to strictly enforce the law against such vehicular owners.All the participants of the meeting including the private bus associations had expressed their agreement for the implementation of the law against the wrong doers.

“Meanwhile, several short and long- term proposals to create a developed and disciplined country were also discussed at this meeting,” Defence Ministry sources said. Accordingly, it has also been discussed regarding holding a ‘Silent Day’ with the participation of schoolchildren, passengers and drivers in the future.

Ven. Pahiyangala Ananda Sagara Thera, Import and Export Controller, representatives from the Police Department, Sri Lanka Customs, Central Environmental Authority, Road Passenger Transport Authority and the National Transport Commission were present at the meeting.