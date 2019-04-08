Heat weather warning for Gampaha and Colombo

Based on a heat wave advisory, the Meteorology Department has mentioned that the Gampaha and Colombo districts would be most affected today and tomorrow with temperatures rising to 38 centigrade in some places.

According to the weather report, the adverse weather condition will be experienced after 12 noon in and around Ja-Ela, Ganemulla, Anguruwella, Dambagolla, Ambanporuwa and Kotagoda. Most of the parts of the country will experience extreme heat conditions in the next two days. The public is advised to take necessary measures to ensure protection from fatigue, cramps and exhaustion. The North Western, North-Central, Eastern Provinces and Gampaha, Mannar, Vavuniya, Mullaitivu and Monaragala Districts will face very hot conditions