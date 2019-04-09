Police given power to implement polythene ban

President Sirisena inquired into the progress and the proposed future activities for the implementation of those proposals. He instructed the senior officers to take steps to increase health facilities, allowances of the police personnel and emphasized the need for regular medical checks and steps to ensure a healthy police force It was also discussed the measure required to improve facilities at Police Hospital at Narahenpita. The President instructed to purchase the vacant land belonged to the Urban Development Authority for expansion of the hospital.
He also advised to amend the National environmental Regulations to give the police the power to take legal action to implement the ban on polythene.Officials briefed the President about the results of surveys conducted by the police on the arrests of addicts of narcotic, heroin and other illicit drugs.Secretary to the President Udaya Seneviratne and secretaries of several ministries, Police Chief Pujith Jayasundara, and other senior officers were present at this discussion.