Governor signs Gazette to dissolve Southern PC

The Governor of the Southern Province Rajith Keerthi Tennakoon has signed the Gazette notification for the dissolution of the Southern Provincial Council, with effect from midnight today (April 10).The term of the Southern Provincial Council ended at midnight yesterday (9) while the final session of the council was held on Monday (8).

Final session of the WPC held yesterday

Meanwhile the final session of the Western Provincial Council was held yesterday under the patronage of Chief Minister Isuru Devapriya, as the council's official term ends on 21st of April.

The 6th Western Provincial Council commenced its five-year term on April 22, 2014.Although the term of office of the Provincial Council ended, the chairman of the Council will function in official duties further and the Governor will be given the responsibility of the Provincial Council. Sunil Wijeratne is the Chairman of the Sixth Western Provincial Council.