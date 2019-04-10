Governor signs Gazette to dissolve Southern PC

Final session of the WPC held yesterday
Meanwhile the final session of the Western Provincial Council was held yesterday under the patronage of Chief Minister Isuru Devapriya, as the council's official term ends on 21st of April.
The 6th Western Provincial Council commenced its five-year term on April 22, 2014.Although the term of office of the Provincial Council ended, the chairman of the Council will function in official duties further and the Governor will be given the responsibility of the Provincial Council. Sunil Wijeratne is the Chairman of the Sixth Western Provincial Council.