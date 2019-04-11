April 11, 2019

    Navy initiates cleaning of Parakrama Samudraya Featured

    Sri Lanka Navy commenced a cleaning campaign in Parakrama Samudraya on 7th April.Having observed that one area of Parakrama Samudraya had invaded by epidemic species of weeds, naval personnel attached to the Eastern Naval Command took prompt action to begin this cleaning programme.This cleaning effort which spanned for 3 days, was organized by the Naval Coordinator and Administrative Officer of Pibidemu Polonnaruwa Project Commander Vijaya Gunawardena and it was supported by large number of naval personnel attached to the SLN Dockyard and SLNS Kashyapa.

     

