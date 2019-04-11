CMC detects unhygienic food items at Shops

Food raids have been intensified since last month by the Colombo Municipal Council and they will be continued until mid of this month, Medical officer-in-charge of the City Food Safety and Hygiene Promotion Unit Dr. Subash Mendis told the Daily News today.

According to Dr. Mendis, from April 01st several raids had been conducted. Few days ago wholesale shops located in Pettah and Colombo Fort raided. Around 65 shops inspected.After detecting various serious shortcomings, legal actions were taken against 21 shop owners. Unhealthy food items were destroyed. The same programme will be implemented in next month in order to ensure the hygiene of all Dansals, he said.

The raid was part of the CMC’s special food inspection programme which was launched under the instructions of CMCs Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ruwan Wijayamuni targeting the season. Dr. Wijayamuni, six Medical Officers of Health and 40 Public Health Inspectors participated in it, he added.