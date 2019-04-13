 Around 8,000 police officers have been deployed island wide to control traffic

Persons driving under the influence of liquor would be arrested and their vehicles impounded until investigations are completed, said DIG Ajith Rohana, the head of the Police Motor Traffic Division.

“The Traffic Police has launched a massive operation to nab drunk drivers, especially during the festive season. Accordingly, the operation commenced at 6.00 am on Thursday and during the 24 hour period until 6.00 am yesterday the Police had arrested 245 persons driving under the influence of liquor,” the DIG told the media.

He said in order to increase the number of breathalyser instruments already in stock, a further 25,000 units had been imported this week and distributed among the police stations countrywide. “We already have ample stocks of breathalyser units, but as we are aiming at launching a massive drive against drunk driving, we have brought this stock by air to ensure we have adequate units.”

DIG Ajith Rohana therefore, urged the people to either have a designated driver or use public or hired transport or refrain from driving after consuming alcohol.

Around 8,000 police officers have been deployed islandwide to control traffic and prevent accidents during the festive season, while 2,400 Police officers have been deployed in Colombo and the suburbs to maintain road safety.