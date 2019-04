The National Oil Anointing Ceremony will be held today at the Sri Subodhirajarama Vihara premises, Bombuwala, Kalutara at 7.40 a.m under the patronage of President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, with the participation of Health, Nutrition and Indigenous Medicine Minister Dr. Rajitha Senaratne.

The ceremony is organized by Health, Nutrition and Indigenous Medicine Ministry together with Ayurvedic Department. Chief Incumbent, Ven.Halwathure Assaji will conduct religious activities.

The oil anointing traditional ritual is conducted following the dawn of the Sinhala and Tamil New Year, wishing the anointed health and longevity.