USNS ‘Millinocket’ and USS ‘Spruance’ arrive at Hambanthota port

US Naval ships USNS ‘Millinocket’ and USS ‘Spruance’ arrived at the port of Hambanthota, today (18th April), for participating in the annual naval exercise “ Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training Exercise (CARAT)-2019.

Upon their arrival, the two ships were welcomed by the Sri Lanka Navy in accordance with naval traditions. Director Naval Operations Commodore Sanjeewa Dias and Naval Advisor to the US embassy in Sri Lanka Lieutenant Commander Brian Padge were also present on this occasion.

103m long USNS ‘Millinocket’ has a displacement of 2362 tons while 155.3m long USS ‘Spruance’ has a displacement capacity of 9580 tons. This exercise will be conducted in two phases as inshore and off shore exercises and SLNS Sayurala and SLNS Samudura of Sri Lanka Navy are scheduled to be joined in the exercise.

The main objective of the exercise is to strengthen the maritime security and cooperation. It is expected to enhance the bilateral cooperation through small boat handling, Diving exercises, Anti terrorist operations, Community welfare activities, sports and social services.