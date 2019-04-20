EASTER MESSAGES

Easter helps us to deepen our closeness to Jesus - Catholic Bishops’ Conference

Easter is the most sublime feast of the Liturgical Year in which we proclaim and celebrate the victory of Jesus of Nazareth the Risen Lord Our Saviour, over sin and death. We let the words of the angels resound in our ears, “Why do you look for the living among the dead? He is not here, but has risen” (Luke.24.5). By virtue of His Resurrection new hope has dawned upon us and the Risen Lord lives on and invites us to participate in the renewed life He offers, states the Catholic Bishops’ Conference in Sri Lanka in its Easter message.

The message adds: “The joyful season of Easter invites us to deepen our closeness to Jesus and to be renewed in the awareness that the Risen Saviour is alive in our midst.

Our faith in the Risen Saviour gives us comfort as He journeys with us who experience uncertainties, trials and challenges in life. (Cf.Luke 24.13-32) Easter reminds us that Christ does not abandon His flock and that He is always with us. This becomes the root cause of Christian joy.

“We as a nation are living in the midst of socio-political uncertainties. People's needs have to be addressed with more understanding and sensitivity. We see the poor struggling and crying out asking for the basic amenities in life. There is also an ever widening gap between the rich and the poor in our Motherland. Amidst the sky-rocketing prices of consumer items, day-to-day life is becoming more and more burdensome to the poor. While there are long term plans for economic development, urgent and vital issues of the ordinary citizen need to be resolved.

The widespread sale and use of the drugs and their attendant evils which have reached uncontrollable magnitude are destroying the lives of the children, youth and adults. Therefore concrete and preventive steps need to be taken urgently guided by Christian Moral Principals.

“While we thank God and rejoice in the unique gift of peace, let us resolve to act compassionately towards those who suffer because of the lack of basic requirements in life and those who cry for Justice. Our Christian discipleship invites us to recognize the face of Jesus in those who suffer.

The Holy Father Pope Francis often reminds us of the urgency in being compassionate and just towards those in need. We need to do all we can to alleviate the suffering of those around us and all those in need.

We are called by the Risen Lord to spread His light to drive away the social and moral evils which darken the society. May they recognize in and through us the joy and the beauty of believing in Jesus Christ and in becoming his disciples. May we become the agents of the peace the Risen Saviour communicated to His disciples.

“We wish all our faithful and our readers the Joy and the Peace of the Risen Saviour”.

Easter commemorates the great miracle of Jesus Christ’s resurrection - President

Easter is one of the most important Christian festivals which commemorates the great miracle of the resurrection of Jesus Christ and I take this opportunity to offer my best wishes to the Christian community on this important occasion of religious festivity,” states President Maithripala Sirisena in an Easter message.

The message adds: “Christian devotees around the world choose to spend the period leading up to Easter, by performing prayers, fasting and indulging in acts of self-sacrifices and engaging in religious activities.

“Christians who recall the grief and sorrows that Jesus Christ suffered for the sake of the whole of human kind, learn to stand against violence or oppression perpetrated on human beings. They identify the viciousness and inhuman nature of all kinds of weapons used by inimical forces.

“The world becomes a peaceful environment for people to live in, only when all the oppression and violence could be eradicated. It is very clear that violence used for power or money is not conducive for ideal human habitation. The arrival of Easter ignites the expectations of the human society to stand up together with love, peace, and respect for each other.

“I wish all Christian devotees a meaningful and a peaceful Easter celebration”.

Easter Sunday serves as a sombre reminder of the suffering of Christ - PM

Easter Sunday is celebrated at the end of 40 days of Lent which serves as a sombre reminder of the suffering of Christ. That there is hope at the end of all our trials and tribulations is an important lesson that Easter teaches us, states Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe in his Easter message.

The message adds: “At times we as individuals and as a country, tend to lose sight of the silver lining when dark clouds cover our skies. But, Christ teaches us that the path to the light is fraught with pitfalls, and can only be fought with faith.

“Christ was a leader whose ideas and teachings were ahead of his time. He challenged the status quo and questioned traditions. This made it difficult for the majority to understand him, and he was eventually sent to the cross by some of the very people he sought to save.

“But, he did not lose hope in his people until the very end, knowing that time will help them realise the value of his teachings; “Father forgive them, for they know not what they do.” All leaders must bear this cross, and not stray from the right path for popularity, but follow the example of Christ and do what is right for the people.

“May this Easter take along a real change in our lives to see ourselves committed to individual and public well-being Christ preached and practically proved all through his life”.