WPC’s tenure ends today

Tenure of the Western Provincial Council ends today. The last sitting of the sixth council was held under the patronage of its Chairman Sunil Wijeratne on Tuesday, April 9.The inaugural meeting of the WPC was held on April 22, 2014. The term of the 6th Council concludes by Sunday (21) midnight. The council consists of 104 members, where the UPFA is the governing body with 59 members with the SLMC and ACMC. The UNP acts as the main Opposition with 28 members - Democratic Party – 9, JVP - 6, SLMC – 2, DUA – 2 and ACMC – 1.

The governing body has a slight lead of 55-49 members since four UPFA members crossed over to the Opposition during the recent political crisis. The tenure of eight Provincial Councils concluded to date. The Uva Provincial Council will end its term by Sep 8.

Once the term of a provincial council ends, the governor of the each province becomes the ruling authority until the new election. The election for nine Provincial Councils would be due by the end of September, 2019.