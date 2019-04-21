Several explosions around country kill at least70

Many around70 persons have been killed and more hospitalized following several explosions in around the country according to the latest reports.Over 260 injured persons have been admitted to the Colombo National Hospital, according to hospital sources.

Nearly, 60 persons are reported to have been killed in the explosion which happened around Colombo.At least 35 persons have been injured in the explosion at Katuwapitiya Church in Negombo.Reportedly, nearly 300 persons have been hospitalized in the attack at the Zion Church in Batticaloa.Explosions have been reported from several churches and hotels in the country. The Kochchikade Church in Kotahena, Katuwapitiya Church in Negombo and the Zion Church in Batticaloa have been attacked and the Shangri-La, the Cinnamon Grand, and the Kingsbury Hotels in Colombo also have been attacked.