April 21, 2019

tami sin youtube google twitter facebook

    Political & Current Affairs

    Passengers requested to arrive at BIA 4 hours earlier

    April 21, 2019
    Passengers requested to arrive at BIA 4 hours earlier

    Passengers of all airlines flying out of Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA), Katunayake are requested to report to the airport four hours before their flights, Sri Lankan Airlines said.SriLankan, which is the ground handling agent for all airlines operating out of BIA, said passengers should arrive early in order to clear security which has been increased following the terror incident in the country this morning.

    Measures had been taken to tighten security at Sri Lanka's main Bandaranaike International Airport at Katunayake from 10.00 am today (21) due to the multiple explosions that rocked the island nation today early morning.

    The official in charge of the airport said no one other than passengers will be allowed to enter the airport terminal buildings and their luggage will be subjected to thorough security checks.He added that more airport security officers, Police, Air Force and Army officers have been deployed in the airport and surrounding areas.

    The official said the departing passengers are required to arrive at the airport four hours before their departure time. The passengers are requested not to accompany people who are not traveling with them.It is also reported that lobbies reserved for visitors at the departure and arrival terminals have been closed from 10 am t

    Last modified on Sunday, 21 April 2019 13:48
    « Govt. requested people to remain calm PM, political leaders condemn bomb attacks, urge the nation to unite »
    back to top

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2