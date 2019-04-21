Passengers requested to arrive at BIA 4 hours earlier

Measures had been taken to tighten security at Sri Lanka's main Bandaranaike International Airport at Katunayake from 10.00 am today (21) due to the multiple explosions that rocked the island nation today early morning.
The official in charge of the airport said no one other than passengers will be allowed to enter the airport terminal buildings and their luggage will be subjected to thorough security checks.He added that more airport security officers, Police, Air Force and Army officers have been deployed in the airport and surrounding areas.
The official said the departing passengers are required to arrive at the airport four hours before their departure time. The passengers are requested not to accompany people who are not traveling with them.It is also reported that lobbies reserved for visitors at the departure and arrival terminals have been closed from 10 am t