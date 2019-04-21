Curfew from 6pm to 6am tomorrow

President Maithripala Sirisena has instructed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to impose police curfew across the island with effect from 6.00 p.m. today until 6.00 a.m. tomorrow, President’s Secretary Udara R. Seneviratne said.
