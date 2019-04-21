April 21, 2019

    Curfew from 6pm to 6am tomorrow

    Curfew from 6pm to 6am tomorrow

    President Maithripala Sirisena has instructed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to impose police curfew across the island with effect from 6.00 p.m. today until 6.00 a.m. tomorrow, President’s Secretary Udara R. Seneviratne said.

