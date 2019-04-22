PM PROMISES STERN ACTION AGAINST CULPRITS

“Many measures were taken to strengthen law and order. I as the Prime Minister discussed with relevant parties including Secretary Defence, Chief of Defence Staff, IGP, Tri-forces Commanders to bring the country to normalcy. Schools will be closed for two days while universities will be closed until further notice. Having discussed with the President, a curfew was imposed” he said.
The Health Minister has been advised to take every possible measure in treating the injured.The Prime Minister added that several world leaders contacted him and expressed their condolence and expressed their fullest support in eradicating terrorism and to bring the country to the normalcy.“Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed their condolence and said that they are with Sri Lanka to wipe out terrorism. Besides, the Prime Minister of Nepal also offered his support,” he added.
The Prime Minister said that compensation will paid for the victims and the two churches which came under attack will be renovated with public funds. He added that he discussed with Cardinal Malcom Ranjith and the Chief Incumbents. The Prime Minister expressed his deepest condolence to the victims, injured and their families on behalf of the government.